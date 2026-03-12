Universal Electronics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million…

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $87.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.6 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $368.3 million.

Universal Electronics expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 65 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEIC

