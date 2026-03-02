Uniti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Monday reported a loss of…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Monday reported a loss of $305.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.19.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $917.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 billion, or $4.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.23 billion.

Uniti expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.61 billion to $3.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNIT

