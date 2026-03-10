United Natural: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported profit of $20 million…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported profit of $20 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.95 billion in the period.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $31 billion to $31.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNFI

