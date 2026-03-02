UniQure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Monday reported a loss of $37.1 million in its fourth…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Monday reported a loss of $37.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 93 cents per share.

The human gene therapy company posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $199 million, or $3.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.1 million.

