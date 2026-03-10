Ultralife: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in…

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Newark, New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 12 cents per share.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $48.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.9 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $191.2 million.

_____

