Ulta: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $356.7 million.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $8.01 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $8.01 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.15 billion, or $25.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.39 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $28.05 to $28.55 per share.

