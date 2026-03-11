UiPath: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $104.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $104.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $481.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $464.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $282.3 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million to $400 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion.

