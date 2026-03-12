Turtle Beach: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (TBCH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.6 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (TBCH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.6 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 89 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.7 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $319.9 million.

Turtle Beach expects full-year revenue in the range of $335 million to $355 million.

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