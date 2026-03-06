Tsakos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Friday reported earnings of $58 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Friday reported earnings of $58 million in its fourth quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of $1.70 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $222.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $195.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $160.9 million, or $4.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $676.7 million.

