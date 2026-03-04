Live Radio
TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 4, 2026, 4:59 PM

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.2 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.9 million.

