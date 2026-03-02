Tree.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $144.7 million. On…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $144.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $10.27. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $319.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $151.3 million, or $10.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $317 million to $325 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE

