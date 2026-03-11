Tredegar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Wednesday reported net income of $14.6 million in…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Wednesday reported net income of $14.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 32 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $184.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.5 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $722.9 million.

