Transcontinental Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.3 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.8 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $49.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.