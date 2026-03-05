Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Toro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Toro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 5, 2026, 8:40 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $67.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up