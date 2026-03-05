Toro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $67.9 million.…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $67.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.

