Tiptree: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Friday reported net income of $5.9 million…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Friday reported net income of $5.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 25 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $3,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.9 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $488,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIPT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.