Tilly’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $155.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.5 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $553.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Tilly’s said it expects revenue in the range of $119 million to $125 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLYS

