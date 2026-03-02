Tidewater: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported earnings of $219.9 million in its fourth quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported earnings of $219.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $4.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $336.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $334.7 million, or $6.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.