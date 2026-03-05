The 18 Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts for Families in 2026

Picture a family beach vacation filled with adventurous kayaking expeditions, Instagram-worthy sunsets, stunning oceanfront accommodations and rejuvenating spa treatments —…

Picture a family beach vacation filled with adventurous kayaking expeditions, Instagram-worthy sunsets, stunning oceanfront accommodations and rejuvenating spa treatments — not to mention plenty of fun activities to keep the kids busy and all the food and drinks you could desire. That’s what you’ll be treated to on an all-inclusive, family-friendly getaway in the Caribbean.

With all the essentials included, kids will be entertained and parents relaxed as families make wonderful memories together. Here are some of the top all-inclusive Caribbean resorts for families.

Spice Island Beach Resort: Grenada

Spice Island Beach Resort, located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean, offers 64 villa-style suites, with some that open directly out onto Grand Anse Beach. This all-inclusive resort in Grenada makes a fantastic getaway for families, since a stay here includes access to a kids activity center, which offers a full-day program for children ages 3 to 12. Other activities on offer include nonmotorized water sports like paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling and PADI certified diving.

While the youngsters are being entertained, parents can escape to the Janissa Spa for a body treatment featuring native spices and herbs, or take a yoga class. Two beachfront restaurants and regular live music on the beach — including calypso and reggae performances — also await you at Spice Island Beach Resort. Overall, guests praise this peaceful property, saying the service is friendly and the location is beautiful.

Club Med Punta Cana: Dominican Republic

Book a stay at Club Med Punta Cana for a magical family vacation that includes tons of amenities, all-day dining, and bar and snack services. This Punta Cana resort boasts five pools, kids clubs, live entertainment, a circus school, and a myriad of activities like sailing, water skiing and pickleball. Recent lodgers loved the extensive list of things to enjoy on the property, reporting it’s nearly impossible to be bored.

Parents traveling with babies younger than 2 will appreciate Baby Club Med, which offers age-appropriate activities for little ones, including nature walks and sensory play. Furthermore, the Baby Welcome service ensures infant necessities like bottle warmers and strollers are waiting for you in your room. When it comes to accommodations, the Interconnecting Family Superior Rooms sleep up to eight and allow parents to have a separate bedroom; amenities like minifridges, coffee machines and TVs come standard.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana: Dominican Republic

For kids, this resort is a dream come true. The family-friendly Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana brings Nickelodeon to life thanks to meet-and-greets with beloved show characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and Cosmo and Wanda. When it’s time to rest, you can choose from one-of-a-kind lodging options for your Caribbean vacation, including Nickelodeon-themed villas, swim-up suites or a plunge pool suite. SpongeBob fanatics can even book a stay in The Pineapple, a luxury villa with an entrance shaped like a pineapple as well as upgraded amenities and services.

Play space and programming geared toward kids ages 4 to 12 is available at Club Nick, and the Nickelodeon-themed water park, which boasts five waterslides and mass “slimings,” provides fun for all ages. When you work up an appetite, this resort offers everything from spaceship-themed restaurant dining to breakfast in your pajamas alongside your favorite characters. Families who have visited this Punta Cana resort said their favorite aspects included the water park, the beach and the swim-up suites.

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino: Bonaire

Bonaire, an unspoiled Dutch island in the Caribbean, is home to Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino. The all-inclusive package at this family-friendly resort covers accommodations, unlimited food and drinks, water and land activities, and access to two pools and a picturesque beach with lounge chairs; you’ll also get to enjoy an on-site casino and world-class dive courses.

Unique experiences on the island of Bonaire include spotting flocks of flamingos, visiting the Donkey Sanctuary, diving at the 1000 Steps site, snorkeling at Bonaire National Marine Park and perusing the charming town of Kralendijk. For a more relaxing day, head to the resort’s spa for a massage or facial. Previous visitors can’t say enough great things about this Caribbean resort, particularly praising the incredible snorkeling opportunities.

Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort: Antigua

The Royalton Antigua offers an upscale experience for discerning travelers looking for a memorable family vacation destination. Located along Deep Bay in St. John’s, this resort gives guests access to a luxury spa, fitness facilities, eight restaurants and three bars. Upgrade to the Diamond Club for an even more elevated experience — you’ll enjoy perks like butler service, an exclusive beach area and a private pool.

Activities at this all-inclusive family resort provide multigenerational fun; travelers can go kayaking or snorkeling, take cooking classes or dance lessons, go to pajama parties, play tennis and more. There is also a special kids club for children ages 4 to 12, as well as a lounge where teens ages 13 to 17 can hang out and play video games, foosball and air hockey. Previous guests loved the plethora of ways to spend their time here and praise the staff for being friendly and accommodating.

Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection: Belize

Alaia Belize flaunts accommodations that overlook the turquoise Caribbean Sea, access to charming local towns, 10 restaurants and bars, three pools, a spa, and diving and snorkeling in the Belize Barrier Reef. For an all-inclusive vacation here, add the All-Inclusive Package to your booking: It encompasses three daily meals, limitless beverages, nonmotorized water sports and other complimentary daily activities.

Secure a suite or villa for a more secluded stay with the whole family; you can choose resort or ocean views. Experiences in this area of Belize range from scuba diving at the Great Blue Hole and exploring ancient Mayan temples to hiking in lush rainforests and zip lining through the jungle. Recent travelers love this property, especially the courteous staff and delicious cuisine.

Beaches Turks & Caicos: Turks & Caicos

Beaches Turks & Caicos comprises six unique villages that reflect the culture, cuisine and architecture of destinations like Italy, France, the Caribbean and Key West. Across the property, families can enjoy Sesame Street character encounters, a gaming lounge, a teen nightclub, a comprehensive diving program and a 45,000-square-foot water park. Guests also have access to unique restaurants and a stunning 12-mile beach, as well as paddleboards, kayaks, aquatrikes and more — making for a one-of-a-kind all-inclusive trip to Turks & Caicos.

Beaches Turks & Caicos also accommodates families with special needs. The resort’s kids camps are Advanced Certified Autism Centers, and you’ll find disability-accessible guest rooms, wheelchair-accessible ramps throughout the resort, sensory-friendly areas, and specially trained staff and child care experts. Along with the kid-focused amenities, the beautiful beaches and exceptional staff were two highlights for recent travelers. Beaches Resorts also has Caribbean properties in Negril and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa: St. Lucia

This resort welcomes guests of all ages with plenty of activities and amenities for an easy family vacation in St. Lucia. Kids will love complimentary access to the Splash Island Water Park as parents get pampered with a treatment at the spa. Families can also make memories together with an exhilarating hike up Petit Piton or shopping at an open-air market.

Booking the All-Inclusive Experience covers all meals and drinks, nonmotorized water sports, and other complimentary amenities to make your stay comfortable and convenient. Recent visitors at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa say they were most impressed with the beaches — a natural beauty the resort actively protects through its Green Globe-certified sustainability initiatives.

Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana: Dominican Republic

Like most all-inclusive properties, Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana includes accommodations along with access to restaurants and buffets, a gym, a theater and organized activities in its rates. What makes this resort unique is its three castles, which house the kids club, the Garden Circus restaurant and the Kokoro bar. The standout amenities at this Punta Cana getaway, according to recent visitors, are the sparkling pools and water park.

Families can relax in spacious rooms and enjoy downtime at the beach as well as family-friendly water sports like snorkeling and kayaking. The hotel offers innovative, kid-friendly activities like costume workshops, arts and crafts, cooking classes, and children’s games. Young guests can also channel their inner explorers with the Bahia Scouts entertainment program and enjoy guided nature activities around the grounds.

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton: Curaçao

This sprawling all-inclusive beachfront resort in Curaçao features numerous amenities, including four pools, an aqua park with waterslides, a dive center, a children’s playground and a private beach, in addition to a variety of on-site activities, such as water sports, beach volleyball and boccia. Four themed restaurants are also available, as well as the Breeze buffet restaurant and a 24-hour beach bar.

Rooms and suites at Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao come with a furnished balcony or patio, as well as free Wi-Fi access, coffee makers and TVs. For large families or groups, there’s the Presidential Suite, which sleeps six. Guests who stayed at this resort recently were thrilled with the offerings, specifically the water park, pools and beach.

Carlisle Bay Antigua: Antigua

This luxury all-inclusive resort on the island of Antigua features 87 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and ocean views. Travelers can lounge on a daybed on their suite’s private balcony or terrace to take in the breathtaking scenery. Then, head to one of the four restaurants to dine on fresh, locally sourced cuisine. Everything from Japanese to Italian to authentic Caribbean dishes are offered.

Kids ages 2 to 12 can enjoy a variety of activities at the resort’s kids club — including sports, art and movies — while parents head to the spa, take a yoga class or enjoy the outdoor gym. Families can come together for boat excursions, live music during Firepit Fridays, zip line tours or even peaceful afternoons in the library. Past visitors at Carlisle Bay Antigua agreed that this resort offers an exceptional stay for families, and many appreciated the spacious rooms.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana: Dominican Republic

For families excited by a little rock ‘n’ roll, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is the place to be. Along with accommodations, the all-inclusive rates here cover access to numerous restaurants, the Rockaway Bay WaterPark (complete with 26 slides), 13 swimming pools and live entertainment. An arcade center, a bowling alley, a nightclub, a casino and a spa are also on-site, though additional fees apply.

Little ones can engage in supervised activities at the Roxity Kids Club, like bouncing around the trampoline zone, shooting hoops in the indoor basketball court and getting primped in the mini beauty salon. Meanwhile, teens can hang out in the gaming room, which has PlayStation 5s and an interactive dance platform. As for where you’ll bed down at night, rooms and suites come stocked with amenities ranging from coffee makers to balconies to guitars. Past guests loved the upbeat energy of this resort, and several say they are repeat visitors.

Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites: Jamaica

Situated on Montego Bay in Jamaica, Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites welcomes families to enjoy boundless fun in the sun. The resort has a scenic stretch of shoreline where you can kayak, paddleboard and scuba dive, as well as a lazy river, an infinity pool, an activity pool, a water park and a children’s pool. Children can also head to Star Camp for special kid-friendly activities, and nightly live entertainment and music is offered daily for the whole family.

Breakfast, lunch and buffet dinner are included in daily rates, as is a snack bar between lunch and dinner and room service from 11 a.m. to 11 pm. Standard suites are available, but for more room, opt for a family room. Former visitors say the staff here really shine, welcoming families enthusiastically and sincerely.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa: St. Lucia

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa sprawls across 85 acres and features a full mile of pristine coastline. To cater to every type of traveler, the resort offers two distinct wings: the adults-only HARMONY and the family-friendly SPLASH. SPLASH is home to St. Lucia’s largest water park — complete with waterslides, spilling buckets, water cannons and a lazy river — and the CocoLand Kidz Klub, which is divided by age groups (3 and younger, 4 to 7 and 8 to 12). Child care services are also available for babies 3 months and older.

Families can bond while playing pickleball, going on kayaking excursions, watching live shows and dining at one of the nine restaurants serving everything from Asian to Italian to contemporary Caribbean cuisine. Previous guests say the variety of dining options is one of the best aspects of this resort. When it’s time to call it a night, retreat to cozy guest rooms with private balconies or patios showcasing garden or ocean views. For larger groups, connecting rooms are also available.

Divi Aruba: Aruba

Divi Aruba’s white sand beach, five freshwater pools, oceanfront fitness center and 30-foot rock climbing wall barely scratch the surface of the resort’s offerings. Travelers can take weekly yoga, Zumba and water aerobics classes; attend the weekly artisan and craft fair; go snorkeling; play pickleball; or hop on a bike to explore the area, among other activities. Furthermore, all meals and snacks at 12 restaurants and grills, all of which have kid-friendly dishes, are included in the rates.

Kids ages 4 to 12 have access to the Sea Turtles Club, where they can participate in kite making, arts and crafts, bingo and T-shirt dyeing. For families who want to venture off-site, there are tons of places to check out, including the Donkey Sanctuary, Butterfly Farm and Aruba Ostrich Farm. Accommodations at this Caribbean resort are spacious and packed with amenities like smart TVs, minifridges, and a patio or balcony. What’s more, the rooms, activities and restaurants at this property all receive top marks from past guests.

Jumby Bay Island: Antigua

According to past guests, if you are seeking a luxurious, intimate getaway, Jumby Bay Island is the place. The 300-acre private island is accessible by yacht and offers spacious standalone estates with house staff, villas with dedicated butler service and cottages with plunge pools. Dining and drinks are included in your nightly rate (inclusions vary slightly based on your chosen accommodation option), as well as Caribbean cooking classes and rum tastings, snorkeling tours, and access to amenities like tennis courts, three pools and a fitness center.

When parents want to enjoy some quality time, a certified child care team is at the ready. There’s also Camp Jumby for those ages 3 to 12, and special junior and teen spa treatments are available. Perhaps the most unique offering for children is the Hawsbill Turtle Program, which allows youngsters the opportunity to see turtles lay eggs or hatch from their shell.

Moon Palace: Jamaica

With its glistening pools, stunning beach and gourmet dining options (all included in your nightly rates), Moon Palace Jamaica appeals to travelers of all ages. Adults can spend time at the O Spa — Jamaica’s largest spa — while kids ages 4 to 12 have fun in the playroom making crafts, playing on the jungle gym and putting on fashion shows. (Little ones 3 and younger are welcome with adult supervision.)

Nonmotorized water sports, such as paddleboarding and kayaking, are also available, along with fun events like karaoke nights. To play video games while noshing on sweet and savory treats, head to the Wired Lounge. Past guests raved about all of the resort’s amenities and activities, as well as the staff, who are described as kind and accommodating. Still, the biggest perk for families looking to stay at Moon Palace Jamaica is that kids 17 and younger stay for free.

Blue Haven Resort: Turks & Caicos

Meals, drinks and activities are bundled in the nightly rate at this Turks & Caicos hideaway, which is tucked into the gated, waterfront community of?Leeward. What sets this all-inclusive apart is its intimate feel; there are just 45 suites, ranging in size from studios to two-bedroom penthouses, all boasting either garden or ocean views. Plus, kids 12 and younger stay for free.

While adults relax with treatments at the spa, youngsters ages 4 to 12 can enjoy a roster of supervised activities at the kids club, ranging from scavenger hunts to arts and crafts. Travelers also have access to a snack station, snorkeling gear, kayaks and paddleboards, bicycles, a 24-hour fitness center, pickleball courts, and a beachside pool with a swim-up bar. For even more dining and entertainment options, guests also enjoy access to the amenities at Blue Haven’s sister property, Alexandra Resort. Past guests praised the fun activities on offer and say the Blue Haven staff make you feel like family.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to family-friendly all-inclusive resorts. She always appreciates the ease of having accommodations, meals and activities included in the price of a resort stay. Kolberg used her personal experience and research skills to curate this list of the best all-inclusive Caribbean resorts for families.

