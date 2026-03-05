The 12 Best All-Inclusive Cruises for 2026 and 2027

When it comes to all-inclusive cruises, there are a few different options: — Luxury cruise lines: All-inclusive cruise rates are…

When it comes to all-inclusive cruises, there are a few different options:

— Luxury cruise lines: All-inclusive cruise rates are available on luxury lines like Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Seabourn. While more expensive than traditional cruise rates, the fares cover nearly everything, including door-to-door transfers, luxurious suite accommodations, specialty dining, premium alcoholic beverages and excursions. Plus, you won’t need to show your cruise card every time you order a latte or a predinner cocktail. You’ll disembark the ship with very few, if any, additional charges on your final bill.

— Cruise lines with inclusive pricing: Alternatively, you can consider an upscale cruise line like Viking, which offers fares with more inclusive pricing and some of the amenities found on fully inclusive lines. However, you’ll still have to budget for a few expenses, such as excursions and alcoholic beverages beyond wine or beer at lunch and dinner.

— Packages and add-ons: Other cruise lines like Oceania Cruises, Windstar Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line offer add-on drink packages and promos so you can create an all-inclusive experience tailored to your specific needs.

After comparing the costs of a truly all-inclusive cruise to a sailing with package pricing for the extras, the total fares may be closer than you think.

All-Inclusive Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises touts its seven ships — including the line’s newest vessel, Seven Seas Prestige, set to launch in late 2026 — as “the world’s most luxurious fleet.” Regent Seven Seas’ intimate ships accommodate up to 820-plus guests. They feature all ocean view suites, prestigious, museum-quality art collections (including a prized Fabergé egg on the Grandeur ship, the first to permanently reside at sea) and itineraries that call on more than 550 destinations around the world.

With “the most inclusive luxury experience,” as Regent Seven Seas describes its cruises, guests receive a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay in concierge suites and higher. On the ship, vacationers will enjoy a fully stocked in-suite minibar; specialty dining; unlimited fine wines, spirits and other beverages; prepaid gratuities; unlimited Wi-Fi; a concierge staff to cater to “off-menu” requests; 24-hour in-suite dining; and free valet laundry service.

On top of personalized service, guests sailing on Regent Seven Seas cruises are treated to engaging destination exploration with unlimited included shore excursions — including overnights in some ports of call — and enrichment programs. Top-notch restaurants vary by ship; specialty dining options may include French cuisine at Chartreuse, pan-Asian fare at Pacific Rim, an intimate steakhouse setting at Prime 7, and Italian specialties at Sette Mari at La Veranda. For an additional cost, passengers may want to indulge in cooking classes in the Culinary Arts Kitchen (available on Grandeur, Splendor and Explorer), certain tours and bespoke excursions, spa treatments, unique offerings, and fine wines and top-shelf liquors.

If you’re planning a solo cruise, Regent Seven Seas offers special single supplement savings on select upcoming voyages. Some eligible cruises include an 11-night sailing from Lisbon, Portugal, to Miami in June 2026 (0% single supplement fee), a weeklong voyage from Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Reykjavik, Iceland, in July 2026 (50% single supplement fee) and more.

Seabourn

Seabourn’s six purpose-built expedition vessels and intimate luxury cruise ships accommodate between 264 and 600 guests. The sophisticated atmosphere on its ships comes with highly intuitive and personalized service, and about a 1-to-1 staff-to-guest ratio. Each suite also has a dedicated personal suite host and a suite attendant that will cater to your every whim. All-inclusive fares include oceanfront suites with walk-in closets, sitting areas, luxurious bathrooms and verandas. Premium and penthouse suites offer additional amenities and perks.

On Seabourn‘s ships, guests are invited to partake in complimentary fine wines and premium spirits, welcome Champagne and a fully stocked in-suite bar with your personalized selections. Dining is a real treat, with several international concepts — including the new Mediterranean venue, Solis. Seabourn is also a member of the prestigious Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, an international association of gastronomy.

Complimentary amenities on Seabourn’s cruise ships include special evenings with dinner and live entertainment; a marina and complimentary water sports; the “Caviar in the Surf” event on select voyages; movie nights; a chance to shop with the chef at local markets; enrichment lectures; and more. Additional expenses include a wide selection of epicurean, mindfulness and wellness excursions as well as cultural and historical bespoke tours. Programs and treatments at Seabourn’s spas also cost extra.

For a warm weather escape in November 2026, Seabourn offers an eight-day Caribbean voyage from Miami to Bridgetown, Barbados, aboard Seabourn Ovation. If you’d prefer a more exotic adventure, reserve a 16-day expedition to remote Indonesia and Papua New Guinea aboard Seabourn Pursuit in May 2026. The sailing departs from Fiji and ends in Darwin, Australia.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages features “always included” cruise fares on its three purpose-built yachts: World Navigator, World Traveller and World Voyager, which currently cater to fewer than 200 passengers each and feature beautiful public spaces and lounges. A fourth vessel — Atlas Adventurer — is set to debut in 2028 with a larger capacity of 400 guests. Each spacious stateroom or suite is equipped with either a panoramic picture window, a Juliet balcony or a private balcony. These small ships also have several options for dining, depending on the sailing and destination.

The all-inclusive fares cover complimentary dining; unlimited wines, craft beers, spirits and canapes; 24-hour room service; a free in-room minibar; afternoon and high tea; fresh-pressed juices, specialty coffees and teas; butler service in the suites; 24-hour room service; prepaid gratuities; cultural immersion in every port; and other perks. Polar expedition fares cover private charter jet service, group transfers from the airport to the yacht, an Atlas Ocean Voyages parka and vest to take home, Zodiac sightseeing safaris, expert guided shore landings, and destination lectures and briefings.

If you’re on one of the line’s Epicurean Expeditions, the cultural immersion program offers complimentary special tastings, market visits and cooking demonstrations. Guests can enjoy an authentic Portuguese dinner at the main restaurant and an alfresco Josper Grill dining experience at 7AFT Grill (only on Epicurean Expeditions). On select sailings, you can make use of the marina’s water toys (weather permitting).

Journey from Athens, Greece, to Rome on a 10-night Mediterranean voyage aboard World Traveller in July 2026, or reserve an eight-night solar eclipse sailing in July 2027 from Barcelona, Spain, to Lisbon.

More-Inclusive Cruises

Cruise fares with these lines include many of the amenities and perks that you’ll find with the all-inclusive cruises. Keep in mind that extras like premium spirits and shore excursions will still be billed to your final account.

Viking

Viking offers a nearly all-inclusive experience on ocean sailings. The adults-only cruise line currently has an ocean fleet of 11 all-veranda ships (with another serving the Asia market) that accommodate fewer than 1,000 passengers each. Four new ships are set to launch between 2026 and 2028.

The upscale Scandinavian-inspired ships feature king-bed staterooms and suites with private verandas, luxurious linens, heated bathroom floors, 24-hour room service and free Wi-Fi. Higher-category staterooms on Viking’s ocean cruises come with additional perks like priority dinner, shore excursion and spa reservations, in addition to early stateroom access and a welcome bottle of Champagne.

Cruise fares also include complimentary dining at all the venues; one free shore excursion in every port; beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner; specialty teas, coffee and bottled water; access to the spa; lectures and performances; port taxes and fees; and more. Select excursions, spa treatments, special bottles of wine and cocktails, and other optional purchases come at an additional expense.

Viking also has two 378-passenger Polar Class 6 expedition vessels, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. These ships also offer a mostly all-inclusive experience with the same amenities as the line’s oceangoing vessels. Pricing on the expedition sailings includes Zodiac safaris, the use of kayaks, a keepsake Viking jacket, and essential gear for excursions and landings.

If you want to chase the northern lights in Europe, Viking offers a 13-day voyage sailing from London to Tromsø, Norway (or the reverse itinerary), aboard Viking Libra between January and March 2027. For an adventure closer to home, the Great Lakes Collection cruise aboard Viking Polaris is a 15-day itinerary in June 2026 departing from Duluth, Minnesota, to Toronto. (The reverse route and additional dates are also available.) This expedition voyage includes all five Great Lakes, Niagara Falls, Mackinac Island and the Soo Locks.

Silversea Cruises

When sailing on one of Silversea’s 12 ultra-luxury ships, your first step is choosing your preferred level of inclusivity. As of September 2025, the line offers three pricing plans: All-Inclusive Plus Fare, All-Inclusive Fare and Last-Minute Fare. Regardless of the fare selected, all cruisers can expect coverage for airport and hotel transfers; butler service in every suite; all gratuities, port taxes and fees; city center transportation (on ocean ships); gourmet dining; and complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, including Champagne.

However, only travelers who opt for the All-Inclusive Plus Fare will receive a shore excursion credit on ocean voyages. On expedition sailings to destinations like Antarctica, all guided Zodiac tours and landings remain included in the fare. All guests will enjoy a staff-to-guest ratio of nearly 1-to-1, and the ships welcome no more than 728 guests. Additional perks include onboard lectures and enrichment programming, plus complimentary Wi-Fi.

When it comes to dining on Silversea ships, gourmet options feature French, Asian and Italian cuisines, along with other international fare. For a special evening, S.A.L.T. Kitchen is a destination-focused concept on select ships. This immersive dining and beverage experience, which stands for Sea and Land Taste, was developed in partnership with the former editor-in-chief of Saveur, Adam Sachs. The culinary offerings with S.A.L.T. also include cooking classes in the S.A.L.T. Lab and shore excursions, such as sampling the local cuisine and wines of the Basque region in Bilbao, Spain, or learning to prepare Northern Irish dishes at a farm in Belfast.

If you’re a solo traveler, Silversea features sailings with single supplements at 25% on select voyages. For an extended getaway, book a 20-day cruise from Lisbon to Cape Town, South Africa, aboard Silver Muse in October 2026.

Azamara

Azamara’s four upscale boutique ships carry a maximum of 702 guests and offer immersive experiences around the world, calling on many smaller, lesser-known ports. The line also boasts more overnights and late nights in port than other cruise lines, so guests can have dinner in town and experience more of the destination’s local culture and cuisine. Azamara’s cruise fares include all meals (outside of the specialty dining restaurants), plus water, tea and coffee. A selection of complimentary wines, sparkling wines, beers and spirits is available throughout the voyage. Cultural evenings ashore or aboard the ship and gratuities are also included in the basic cruise fare.

If you’d like to enhance your onboard experience, Azamara offers inclusive “Experience More” packages that are discounted and based on the length of the voyage. This value-add bundle includes a shore excursion onboard credit; unlimited Wi-Fi for one device; a drinks package featuring premium wines, spirits and bottled water; a spa credit; complimentary laundry (number of bags varies by plan); and a dinner at the Chef’s Table, or three nights of specialty dining at Prime C or Aqualina. There is also a special package for solo travelers.

Azamara partners with PerryGolf for signature golf-focused voyages throughout the year. Travel to Scotland in July 2027 for the 155th British Open at the Old Course St Andrews; you’ll sail from Portsmouth, England, to Edinburgh, Scotland, over 13 nights aboard Azamara Journey. Or, take a more far-flung golf adventure to Australia and New Zealand on Azamara Pursuit in January 2027.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ four superyacht-inspired ships are designed with adults in mind and feature 1,404 cabins (most with balconies). In addition to standard staterooms, the ships also offer RockStar Quarters suites, which give guests access to the exclusive Richard’s Rooftop deck. Pricing with the adults-only cruise line includes stateroom or suite accommodations and meals at more than 20 eateries serving up international cuisine and dishes created by Michelin-starred chefs. You also get complimentary Wi-Fi; unlimited group exercise classes; nonalcoholic drinks, such as water, soda, tea and coffee; plenty of lively entertainment; and other perks.

Virgin Voyages does not offer typical beverage packages — instead, cruisers can prepay a bar tab before they sail (or buy drinks a la carte on board). The line also advertises occasional promotions that include voyage credits to cover expenses like thermal spa passes, special dining events and drinks. Shore excursions and spa and salon services — including skin care offerings on Scarlet Lady in partnership with Jennifer Lopez, Virgin’s chief entertainment and lifestyle officer — are not covered in the base fare.

Sailors can extend their Memorial Day Weekend with a five-night Caribbean cruise in late May 2026. You’ll sail round-trip from Miami, visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Virgin’s Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas. Plus, you’ll have two days at sea to enjoy all the amenities Resilient Lady has to offer.

Add-on Packages and All-Inclusive Fares

The cruise lines below offer basic cruise fares that cover accommodations and some amenities — and you can typically find additional special pricing and promotional deals throughout the year.

With optional packages, travelers can create a mostly all-inclusive voyage with bundles of extras, such as shore excursions, beverage packages, specialty dining, Wi-Fi access, gratuities or shipboard credits to cover miscellaneous personal expenses, like spa treatments or a bottle of wine for a special celebration, like a honeymoon cruise.

Oceania Cruises

Oceania’s eight small, adults-only luxury ships carry between 670 and 1,250 guests. The line’s newest and biggest ship, the 1,390-passenger Oceania Sonata, is set to debut in summer 2027. The beautifully appointed vessel features new suite categories and redesigned common areas, as well as two exclusive dining venues: La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France (a French-style chef’s table) and Nikkei Kitchen (Peruvian-Japanese fusion).

Oceania’s culinary program is touted as “The Finest Cuisine at Sea” under the tutelage of Jacques Pépin, the original executive culinary director, and several other esteemed chefs. Oceania‘s “Your World Included” concept includes all gourmet specialty restaurants; nonalcoholic beverages, including juices, sodas, specialty coffees and teas, and water; all crew gratuities; unlimited Starlink WiFi; laundry services; and more. With this pricing plan, guests can also choose between wine and beer by the glass or a shore excursion credit.

To be one of the first guests aboard Oceania Sonata when it debuts, book a 14-day cruise from Rome to Trieste, Italy, in August 2027. You’ll visit more than a dozen Mediterranean ports, including Salerno, Italy; Mykonos, Greece; and Split, Croatia.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity offers special rates and packages throughout the year that save money over a la carte pricing — and elevate your onboard experience to be more inclusive. The line’s All-Included package bundles the most popular add-ons for cruisers: a classic beverage package for alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and basic Wi-Fi. Pricing varies by the sailing and stateroom or suite category.

There are other options when booking a cruise with Celebrity Cruises to create a more upscale and all-inclusive experience. Passengers staying in The Retreat, which features all suites, have exclusive access to butler service (and a chat service to easily stay in touch with their room attendant); a destination experience specialist; premium bath amenities; a sundeck (on select ships); and a lounge. You’ll also get access to Luminae — a private restaurant with Global Culinary Ambassador Daniel Boulud at the helm — and other amenities. Guests of The Retreat receive a premium beverage package and premium unlimited Wi-Fi.

If you book AquaClass accommodations, you’ll also receive complimentary amenities and perks, such as access to the SEA Thermal Suite and the Persian Garden (available on select ships), as well as discounts on spa treatment packages and complimentary fitness classes. In addition, you’ll get a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival (by request) and two bottles of water in your room daily. AquaClass guests have exclusive access to the restaurant Blu.

If Greece, Malta and Turkey are on your must-see list, Celebrity offers a weeklong itinerary on the new Celebrity Xcel in July 2026 (and again in summer 2027). The voyage sails from Athens to Barcelona stopping in Santorini and Mykonos; and Valletta, Malta, along the way.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian offers promotional fares and deals year-round that feature similar amenities and perks to an all-inclusive cruise. The Free at Sea program — which is standard with all cruises — includes an unlimited open bar, between one and four specialty dining meals (depending on the length of the cruise), 150 minutes of free Wi-Fi for one device, and a credit to put toward each shore excursion you reserve.

For additional perks, consider the extra-cost Free at Sea Plus package. This plan adds top-shelf liquor, premium wine and Champagne, one standard or specialty coffee from Starbucks per visit, fresh juice and energy drinks, 50% off the price of specialty dining (beyond included meals), and unlimited Wi-Fi.

Norwegian’s newest ship, Norwegian Luna, debuts in March 2026. Experience this new vessel on a weeklong cruise in October 2026 to the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, round-trip from Miami. On this sailing, you’ll also visit St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line’s Have It All Premium Cruise Package is available to book for cruises of six days or longer, excluding the line’s Grand Voyages. Exact benefits vary depending on the length of the trip, but travelers will receive a shore excursion credit, a drink package, one to three nights of specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi package.

An early booking bonus for this package includes an Elite Beverage Package upgrade, prepaid crew appreciation charges and a Premium Wi-Fi upgrade. Holland America has other special promotions throughout the year, including an early booking bonus of up to $400 in onboard credit per stateroom for Mariner Society loyalty program members.

Holland America is best known for its Alaska cruises, so if you’d like to visit the 49th state in 2026 or 2027, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from. Consider a seven-day sailing of the Inside Passage, or opt for a comprehensive cruisetour that visits destinations like Denali National Park and Preserve. The line even offers a 28-day bucket list adventure that visits Nome, Alaska, and takes guests on a once-in-a-lifetime trip above the Arctic Circle.

Princess Cruises

The Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages offer vacationers two options to upgrade their onboard amenities from the standard Princess Cruises plan, which covers accommodations, complimentary dining, entertainment and the line’s signature MedallionClass experience.

Princess Plus perks include a beverage package with drinks up to $15 each, Wi-Fi access on one device per guest, gratuities for the crew, fee-free onboard food delivery to select locations, four casual dining meals per guest and room service.

In comparison, Princess Premier adds unlimited beverages up to $20 each, MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi for up to four devices per guest, limitless specialty meals, reserved theater seating, and more.

Wine enthusiasts can book a spot on Emerald Princess‘ six-day Pacific Wine Country cruise, which departs in September 2026 from Vancouver, British Columbia, and visits Victoria, British Columbia, and San Francisco before ending in Los Angeles.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed to destinations around the globe on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships, small river boats, luxury yachts and traditional masted sailing ships. She’s also traveled on a small expedition vessel in Antarctica and crossed the notorious Drake Passage twice. Pratesi covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

Update 03/06/26: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.