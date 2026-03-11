Telecom Argentina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) on Wednesday reported net income of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) on Wednesday reported net income of $82.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $138.9 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.81 billion.

