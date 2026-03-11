TechTarget: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Informa TechTarget (TTGT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Informa TechTarget (TTGT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, were 21 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $140.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.01 billion, or $14.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $486.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTGT

