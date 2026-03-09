Sutter Rock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Monday reported a loss of $20.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Monday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, were 23 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $561,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.8 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 million.

