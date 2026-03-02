Supplements for GLP-1 Users: Essential Vitamins, Protein and Side Effect Relief

If you’re taking a GLP-1 medication for weight loss, you may have questions about managing side effects and whether to…

If you’re taking a GLP-1 medication for weight loss, you may have questions about managing side effects and whether to take nutritional supplements to support your health.

As a pharmacist, I’m often asked by people taking a GLP-1 medication about whether to take nutritional nutritional supplements or a multivitamin. Frequently asked questions include How to stop nausea on Ozempic and Do I need a multivitamin on Wegovy?

Common glucagon-like peptide, or GLP-1, medications include semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and liraglutide (Saxenda, Victoza). Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) works on both the GLP-1 and gastric inhibitory polypeptide, or GIP, hormone pathways but is often grouped into the same category. These medications are used for weight management in people with obesity or weight-related health conditions.

Here, we’ll cover practical strategies and key vitamins and minerals to consider if you’re using a GLP-1 for weight loss, in addition to supplements for GLP-1 side effects that may help manage gastrointestinal symptoms and support overall health. (Though some GLP-1 medications are also used for Type 2 diabetes, recommendations may differ for people with diabetes.)

Why Consider Supplements While Taking GLP-1 Medications?

Because GLP-1 medications reduce appetite and slow digestion, people tend to eat less while taking them. In clinical studies, people naturally ate about 16% to 40% fewer calories while taking GLP-1s. While that calorie reduction supports weight loss, it can also contribute to gastrointestinal side effects and raise the risk of nutrient gaps.

Gastrointestinal issues

Gastrointestinal side effects — such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and constipation — are common during dose escalation and can further limit food and fluid intake. It can be a vicious cycle.

Nutrient gaps

When you eat fewer calories, nutritional quality becomes especially important. Research suggests many people with obesity may already have micronutrient gaps before starting treatment, and further reductions in food intake can increase the risk of low protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Muscle and bone loss during rapid weight loss

Rapid weight loss, with or without the help of medications, can lead to loss of both fat and lean mass, including muscle. In trials, about 60% of the weight lost was fat and about 40% was lean mass, meaning roughly 20% of total weight loss may come from muscle.

How much muscle is lost depends on:

— How quickly the weight comes off

— Total calorie and protein intake

— Resistance training

Older adults, women and people who are more sedentary may be at higher risk of muscle loss. Significant weight loss can also affect bone density, which is why focused nutrition and strength training are especially important in older adults using a GLP-1.

For these reasons, many people may benefit from supplements or targeted GLP-1 vitamins and minerals. That said, supplements are not automatically required. Nutrition from whole foods is the first priority.

A multifaceted approach — ideally with help from a registered dietitian — can help determine whether additional GLP-1 vitamin and mineral supplements are appropriate based on dietary intake, symptoms and health history. Personalized guidance makes it easier to protect muscle, meet nutrient needs and manage side effects safely.

Supplements for Managing Common GLP-1 Side Effects

Gastrointestinal side effects are among the most commonly reported concerns with GLP-1s:

— Nausea affects about 25% to 44% of people.

— Constipation affects roughly 12% to 24%.

— Diarrhea, vomiting, belly pain and acid reflux are also reported.

GI side effects are most noticeable early in treatment and after dose increases. Starting at a low dose and increasing gradually helps improve tolerability. Practical strategies include limiting high-fat foods, eating smaller, more frequent meals, staying hydrated and increasing fiber in your diet.

The following supplements may also help.

Fiber for constipation

Constipation is common because GLP-1 medications slow digestion. Average fiber intake from food sources among GLP-1 users is around 14.5 grams per day. That’s well below the daily recommended fiber targets of 21 to 25 grams for women and 30 to 38 grams for men.

Fiber supplements are among the most common GLP-1 constipation relief supplements and can improve stool frequency and regularity. Fiber products like psyllium husk may be beneficial for either constipation or loose stools, but you need to slowly increase your dose. Adding too much too fast may cause bloating and discomfort.

Another caveat regarding fiber and constipation from GLP-1s: Foods high in protein or fat can further slow gastric emptying, which can actually worsen constipation. So if constipation is a troublesome side effect, you may be better off temporarily limiting these foods and trying an over-the-counter laxative or stool softener for relief.

Probiotics for gut support

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help support a healthy balance in your gut. Taking probiotic supplements can improve the frequency of bowel movements in adults with constipation.

Look for probiotic strains that include lactobacillus or bifidobacterium species; these products have been shown to reduce transit time and improve stool frequency in some research.

Hydration and electrolytes

GLP-1 medications lower appetite, and some people also drink less as a result. When you are eating less, you may not feel as thirsty or may forget to sip fluids throughout the day. Some research shows about a 17% drop in fluid intake during GLP-1 treatment.

Aim for 8 to 12 cups of fluid every day. If you’re experiencing diarrhea or vomiting:

— Drink extra water and consider electrolytes for GLP-1 dehydration to help replace fluids and electrolytes.

— Consider using an oral rehydration solution or electrolyte supplement powder.

— Sip small amounts frequently.

— Avoid sugary or highly caffeinated beverages.

If symptoms are severe, last more than a few days or you notice dizziness, weakness or reduced urination, contact your health care provider.

Other side effect support remedies

Other GLP-1 side effect support options available without a prescription include:

— Ginger for nausea. Ginger supplements or ginger tea, capsules or chews may help ease mild nausea.

— Acid reducers for reflux. Over-the-counter antacids or H2 blockers may provide temporary relief for heartburn.

— Gentle laxatives. If fiber and fluids are not enough, short-term use of OTC laxative products like docusate or polyethylene glycol may help relieve constipation.

Fighting Fatigue and Nutrient Gaps: Recommended Vitamins and Minerals

If you’re wondering about vitamins to take with Ozempic or similar medications, the answer depends on your diet and lab results. Eating significantly fewer calories can lower micronutrient intake, especially if intake falls below 1,200 calories per day for women or 1,800 calories per day for men.

In large analyses, more than 20% of patients had a diagnosed nutritional deficiency within one year of starting a GLP-1 medication, with vitamin D deficiency being the most common.

Research suggests people with obesity and those eating less on GLP-1 therapy may not get enough of the following:

— Vitamin D

— Vitamins B1 and B12

— Calcium

— Iron

— Zinc

— Magnesium

— Potassium

— Choline

— Vitamins A, E and K

Blood tests can help guide whether a specific vitamin or mineral supplementation is necessary. Signs of nutrient deficiencies may include ongoing fatigue, hair loss, muscle weakness, slow wound healing or unusual bruising.

Multivitamins

When you’re not eating much, you can fall short on recommended nutrient targets.

A daily multivitamin-mineral supplement may help fill gaps when your appetite is low or you can’t stomach a variety of nutrient-dense foods. It should not replace a balanced diet but can serve as nutritional insurance.

Other nutrient support supplements

Other supplements may provide optional nutritional support during GLP-1 treatment:

— Omega-3 fatty acids. Fish oil supplements may support heart and muscle health, especially if you do not regularly eat fatty fish.

— Antioxidants. Examples of antioxidant support supplements include polyphenols, CoQ10 and garlic.

— Anti-inflammatory compounds. Supplements containing turmeric (curcumin) are sometimes used for inflammation support, but evidence specific to GLP-1 use is limited.

Maintaining Muscle Mass and Preventing Muscle Loss on GLP-1

Losing weight can lead to loss of lean body mass. Loss of muscle mass can reduce resting metabolic rate and impair physical strength. GLP-1 therapy has been linked to reduced consumption of protein-rich foods such as meat and fish, which may contribute to loss of lean body mass over time.

Protein intake on Mounjaro, Wegovy or other GLP-1s

Getting enough protein is one of the most important ways to help protect muscle during weight loss.

So, how much protein do you need? Recommendations vary slightly:

— Some experts suggest at least 1.0 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day for moderately active adults taking GLP-1 medications. (This equals about 0.45 to 0.68 grams per pound of body weight per day.)

— Others suggest aiming even higher, around 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram per day during active weight loss to better preserve lean mass. (This is about 0.54 to 0.91 grams per pound per day.)

For example, a person who weighs about 200 pounds may aim for roughly 150 grams of protein per day, adjusting based on activity level, health goals and registered dietitian advice.

In a small 12-week study, people taking tirzepatide who consumed about 1.3 grams per kilogram (about 0.59 grams per pound) per day preserved more lean mass compared with those on lower protein diets.

Protein powder supplements or a daily protein shake can help meet targets. Whey protein may be especially helpful because it’s rich in leucine, an amino acid that supports muscle protein synthesis.

It’s also important to avoid extreme diets. Long fasting periods without enough protein can increase muscle loss. Very restrictive approaches such as prolonged intermittent fasting may increase the risk of nutrient deficiencies, dehydration or low blood sugar.

Is resistance training mandatory on GLP-1s?

Yes. Protein is not enough. Pairing GLP-1 treatment with structured exercise seems to help protect bone density and lean mass better than using medication alone, and these medications are meant to be used alongside increased physical activity.

Strength training:

— Aim for 30 minutes of strength training two to three times per week.

— Lifting weights using dumbbells or bands and doing body weight exercises like squats improves muscle mass and strength during weight loss.

Cardio:

— Work up to 150 minutes per week of moderate activity.

— Try brisk walking, cycling or swimming.

Resistance training is also important if you stop the medication. Keeping muscle mass is strongly linked to maintaining weight loss long term.

Supplements for maintaining muscle mass

Some supplements may offer additional support for maintaining muscle during weight loss. However, most evidence comes from studies in older adults or people losing weight in general, not specifically those taking GLP-1 medicines. These products may be most helpful when combined with adequate protein intake and resistance training.

HMBHMB, short for beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate, is a compound made from the amino acid leucine. It may help promote muscle protein synthesis and slow muscle breakdown.

Research in older adults shows modest increases in lean mass with HMB supplementation. Because muscle loss during long-term GLP-1 therapy has been compared to decades of age-related decline, HMB may offer additional support. The most commonly studied dose for muscle support during weight loss is 3 grams per day.

CreatineCreatine is a naturally occurring compound that supports muscle strength. Large analyses show creatine can increase lean body mass and strength, especially when paired with resistance training.

Although muscle gains may be smaller during calorie restriction, creatine plus strength training may help preserve muscle during weight loss. It is generally safe for most adults.

BCAAsBranched-chain amino acids are a group of essential amino acids. If loss of appetite makes it difficult to eat enough protein, a BCAA or essential amino acid supplement may help you reach the amount needed to support muscle health.

Weight loss studies suggest amino acid supplementation combined with strength training may help preserve muscle.

Are There Supplements to Avoid While on GLP-1s?

Not all supplements are helpful and some may do more harm than good.

Avoid products marketed as metabolism boosters; they often contain high doses of caffeine or stimulant blends. These may:

— Increase heart rate and blood pressure

— Worsen dehydration

— Aggravate nausea or gastrointestinal side effects

It’s also a good idea to avoid combining GLP-1 medications with OTC diet pills or herbal weight loss supplements. Some contain stimulants or unregulated ingredients that can increase side effects or interact.

Before starting any supplement, talk with your pharmacist or health care provider. This is especially important if you take other medications or are being treated for medical conditions. A personalized plan that prioritizes nutrient-dense foods first and adds supplements only when needed is the safest approach.

