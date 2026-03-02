Sturm Ruger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Monday reported profit of $3.5 million…

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Monday reported profit of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $151.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.4 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $546.1 million.

