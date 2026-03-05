Stratasys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million in…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $140 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $104.3 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $551.1 million.

Stratasys expects full-year earnings in the range of 9 cents to 14 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $565 million to $575 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSYS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.