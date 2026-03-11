Stoneridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.9 million in…

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $2.76 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The maker of electronic components for the automotive and other markets posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $102.8 million, or $3.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $861.3 million.

