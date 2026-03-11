Stellus Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.2 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $102.1 million.

