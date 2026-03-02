StealthGas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Monday reported earnings of $12.8 million in its…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Monday reported earnings of $12.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.6 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $150.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GASS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GASS

