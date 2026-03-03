Staar Surgical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $57.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $80.4 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $239.4 million.

