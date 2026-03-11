Sonida Senior Living: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.8 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.72. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $97.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $87.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $70.8 million, or $4.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $336.4 million.

