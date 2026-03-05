Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.8…

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Maryville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $135.7 million in the period.

