Sleep Number: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of $2.55. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.95 per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $347.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $132 million, or $5.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

