Signet: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $250 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $250 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $6.08. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.25 per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $294.4 million, or $7.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.80 to $10.74 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.6 billion to $6.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIG

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