SentinelOne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $110.2…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $110.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $271.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $450.7 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, SentinelOne expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 2 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $276 million to $278 million for the fiscal first quarter.

SentinelOne expects full-year earnings in the range of 32 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.