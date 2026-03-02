Senseonics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Monday reported a loss of $20.8 million…

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Monday reported a loss of $20.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $69.1 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.3 million.

