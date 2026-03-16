Semtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Monday reported a loss of $29.8 million in…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Monday reported a loss of $29.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $274.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $40.4 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $278 million to $288 million for the fiscal first quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMTC

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