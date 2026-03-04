Scynexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.3 million…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Wednesday reported profit of $12.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.6 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $20.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCYX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.