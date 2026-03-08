Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class Ships: Ranked and Top Features 2026

Royal Caribbean is known for its big and bold ships, boasting some of the largest vessels at sea. Oasis Class…

Royal Caribbean is known for its big and bold ships, boasting some of the largest vessels at sea. Oasis Class ships all sail to the Caribbean, offering a variety of short and longer itineraries to popular destinations like the Bahamas, Jamaica and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Select Oasis Class ships also sail to ports in Mexico, like Cozumel. Many routes stop at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Here is a list of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class ships, ordered by U.S. News overall rating (out of 5), plus some of the ships’ top features. Read more about how these vessels are ranked by reviewing our methodology.

1. Harmony of the Seas

U.S. News overall rating: 4.45 First sailing: May 2016 Last refurbished: May 2021 (next scheduled for spring 2026)

Key highlights:

— Ultimate Abyss 10-story waterslide

— Bionic Bar with robot bartenders

— Wonderland specialty restaurant, serving playful and imaginative cuisine

— Balconies in more than 70% of cabins

Read our full review of Harmony of the Seas to learn more »

2. Wonder of the Seas

U.S. News overall rating: 4.35 First sailing: March 2022 Last refurbished: N/A

Key highlights:

— Largest Oasis Class ship by gross tonnage

— The Vue Bar for sunset views

— Wonder Playscape, a fun underwater-themed playground

— The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar for southern comfort food

— Ultimate Family Suite, a two-story suite with a slide and game room

Read our in-depth review of Wonder of the Seas to learn more »

3. Allure of the Seas

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30 First sailing: December 2010 Last refurbished: April 2025

Key highlights:

— AquaTheater, the deepest pool at sea, showcases diving and acrobatic shows

— Boardwalk carousel for kids

— Schooner Bar for piano performances and drinks

— Two FlowRider surf simulators

Read more about Allure of the Seas »

4. Utopia of the Seas

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30 First sailing: July 2024 Last refurbished: N/A

Key highlights:

— Massive pool deck with multiple pools and whirlpools, a surf simulator, and 18 waterslides

— 22 dining venues, 13 bars and lounges, mini-golf, and two casinos

— Royal Railway — Utopia Station, an immersive dining experience

— Popular party ship with itineraries that often stop at the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay

Read our in-depth review of Utopia of the Seas »

5. Oasis of the Seas

U.S. News overall rating: 4.15 First sailing: December 2009 Last refurbished: October 2024

Key highlights:

— Numerous waterslides, fountains, pools and hot tubs

— Seven distinct onboard neighborhoods

— Vitality Café, which serves protein shakes and fresh juices

— Fleet’s first ship with AquaTheater

— Central Park features flora, walking paths and several eateries

Explore more of Oasis of the Seas »

6. Symphony of the Seas

U.S. News overall rating: 4.00 First sailing: April 2018 Last refurbished: N/A

Key highlights:

— Indoor ice skating rink, rock climbing wall, escape room and laser tag

— Sugar Beach candy and ice cream shop

— Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade

— Hooked Seafood specialty restaurant

— The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides

Read more about Symphony of the Seas »

A seventh Oasis Class ship (yet to be named) will debut in 2028.

Methodology

U.S. News ranks the best Royal Caribbean cruise ships based on an analysis of reviews, expert scores and health ratings. The Oasis Class ships in this list are ranked by U.S. News overall rating as part of the 2026 Best Cruise Lines launch. Read more about the methodology on how we rank cruise lines and ships, or explore the full list of the Best Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships for 2026.

Royal Caribbean stands out in several U.S. News rankings, including:

