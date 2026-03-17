Royal Caribbean Ships by Size 2026

Royal Caribbean’s ships are massive — often referred to as floating cities. The size of these ships ranges from 73,817…

Royal Caribbean’s ships are massive — often referred to as floating cities. The size of these ships ranges from 73,817 to 248,663 gross tons (gross ton is a measurement of a ship’s total internal volume). While the larger ships typically have more features, more dining options, more entertainment venues and more pools, the smaller ships may offer more varied itineraries, more personalized service and more opportunities to retreat from crowds. No matter which ship you choose, Royal Caribbean‘s large, midsize and small ships all provide plenty of onboard amenities to make for a fun vacation at sea. Read on to learn more about the largest (and smallest) Royal Caribbean ships.

Legend of the Seas (debuting summer 2026; bookings open)

Gross tonnage: 248,663 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,610 Sails to: Europe and Caribbean

Standout Features:

— 25-plus eateries and bars on board

— Two-story Overlook Bar with sea views, Bubbles Champagne bar and dueling pianos entertainment

— Six waterslides; several pools and whirlpools; dunk buckets; mini slides and a swim-up pool bar

— “Crown’s Edge” skywalk obstacle course

Star of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 248,663 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,610 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— “Back to the Future: The Musical,” adult comedy shows and AquaTheater performances

— Surfside family neighborhood with playground and kids water park

— Lincoln Park Supper Club dinner theater with music

— Infinity pool at adults-only Hideaway and massive Category 6 water park for families

U.S. News overall rating: 4.62 out of 5

Read our full review of Star of the Seas »

Icon of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 248,663 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,610 Sails to: Caribbean and Mexico

Standout features:

— Most sailings include a stop at private island: Perfect Day at CocoCay

— Variety of dining venues, from an upscale supper club to quick poolside eateries

— Seven pools, six waterslides, mini-golf, rock climbing and an escape room

— Ice skating shows and “The Wizard of Oz” musical

U.S. News overall rating: 4.70

Read more about Icon of the Seas »

Utopia of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 236,473 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,668 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Multiple outstanding Vegas-style shows, plus karaoke

— Eight hot tubs, five pools, three waterslides

— More than 20 dining spots to choose from

— Short, weekend getaways to popular Caribbean ports

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read our in-depth review of Utopia of the Seas »

Wonder of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 235,600 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,734 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— All-female “inTENse” acrobatic and aquatic show at the AquaTheater

— Central Park neighborhood and Solarium are chill areas away from crowds

— Boozy brunch at The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar and Chops Grille for steak

— Wonder Playscape play area for kids

U.S. News overall rating: 4.35

Read our full review of Wonder of the Seas to learn more »

Symphony of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 228,081 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,518 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— “Hairspray” musical

— 19 dining options available, including Hooked Seafood and Sorrento’s Pizza

— Rising Tide bar, which moves up and down between decks

— Glow-in-the-dark laser tag, surf simulator and indoor ice skating rink

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Explore more of Symphony of the Seas »

Harmony of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 226,963 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,479 Sails to: Europe and Caribbean

Standout features:

— Balconies in more than 70% of cabins

— The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, plus a zip line

— Live orchestra, ice skating and AquaTheater shows, musical productions and casino

— Wonderland specialty restaurant, serving up creative cuisine, and Izumi for sushi and hibachi

U.S. News overall rating: 4.45

Learn more about Harmony of the Seas by reading our review »

Oasis of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 226,838 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,602 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— 25-plus venues on board for food and drinks

— Large karaoke venue

— Ultimate Abyss (tallest dry slide at sea) and space-themed escape room

— Waterslides, multiple pools, water cannons, fountains and hot tubs

U.S. News overall rating: 4.15

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Allure of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 225,282 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 5,718 Sails to: Caribbean, Honduras and Mexico

Standout features:

— One of the most recently renovated ships (spring 2025), with new eateries and amenities

— Talented “Mamma Mia!” musical cast

— Playmakers Bar & Arcade; Pesky Parrot cocktail bar; and El Loco Fresh for authentic Mexican cuisine

— Numerous pools, waterslides and Splashaway Bay water park

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read our firsthand review of Allure of the Seas to learn more »

Spectrum of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 169,379 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 4,246 Sails to: Asia

Standout features:

— Bionic Bar with robot bartenders mixing up drinks

— RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator

— Karaoke, live music performances, dance classes and game shows

— Sichuan Red specialty restaurant, exclusive to this ship

Ovation of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 168,666 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 4,182 Sails to: Alaska, California and Mexico

Standout features:

— Expanded casino and venues with live music and DJs

— Skydiving simulator, Broadway-style shows and SeaPlex indoor activity club

— Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver for Tuscan-inspired cuisine, a must-visit restaurant

— Comfortable cabins with ample storage

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read our in-depth review of Ovation of the Seas »

Anthem of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 168,666 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 4,180 Sails to: Alaska, Australia and New Zealand

Standout features:

— “We Will Rock You” musical

— North Star glass-enclosed observation capsule offering 360-degree views

— More than a dozen dining venues, including Chef’s Table and Johnny Rockets

— Plenty of pools and hot tubs to enjoy

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read more about Anthem of the Seas »

Quantum of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 168,666 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 4,180 Sails to: Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and Australia

Standout features:

— Numerous eateries dishing out everything from Italian and steakhouse fare to Japanese and casual cuisine

— Rock climbing wall and FlowRider surf simulator

— Variety of itineraries to choose from

— Outdoor movie nights

U.S. News overall rating: 4.25

Read our full review of Quantum of the Seas »

Odyssey of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 167,704 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 4,198 Sails to: Europe and Caribbean

Standout features:

— Bumper cars, laser tag and pickleball at the SeaPlex

— Dining venues range from an upscale steakhouse and Chef’s Table experience to casual bites by the pool

— Pools, water park and splash pad for kids

— Showgirl performance and “The Effectors” superhero show

U.S. News overall rating: 4.40

Read our in-depth review of Odyssey of the Seas »

Freedom of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 156,271 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,926 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Surf simulator, dual racing waterslides and large cantilevered whirlpools

— Johnny Rockets for shakes and burgers, and Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen for Italian fare

— Lime & Coconut pool deck with bars, live music and DJs

— Boleros Latin-themed club for dancing and Schooner Bar for cocktails and piano performances

U.S. News overall rating: 4.15

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Independence of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 154,407 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,858 Sails to: Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada and New England

Standout features:

— Four pools, seven Jacuzzis, rock climbing wall and ice skating rink

— Fish & Ships seafood eatery, Chops Grille steakhouse and Sugar Beach candy shop

— Perfect Storm waterslides and interactive water park

— Vintages wine bar, Schooner Bar for piano performances and drinks, and multiple original performances

U.S. News overall rating: 4.05

Read our full review of Independence of the Seas »

Liberty of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 154,407 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,798 Sails to: Europe, Caribbean, Mexico, Honduras and Belize

Standout features:

— Tidal Wave (first boomerang-style slide at sea)

— Cupcake Cupboard for treats and cupcake-designing classes

— Specialty Chef’s Table restaurant and Izumi for Japanese food

— “Saturday Night Fever” show and an escape room

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Learn more about Liberty of the Seas by reading our full review »

Navigator of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 139,999 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,368 Sails to: Mexico

Standout features:

— The Blaster water coaster and Riptide mat racer waterslide

— Ice skating and ballroom dancing shows

— The Bamboo Room tiki lounge for fun drinks and Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver for Tuscan dishes

— Resort-style pool deck with numerous pools and whirlpools

U.S. News overall rating: 4.05

Read our in-depth review of Navigator of the Seas to learn more »

Mariner of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 139,863 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,344 Sails to: Caribbean and Mexico

Standout features:

— The Bamboo Room tiki bar

— Laser tag, surf simulator, kids clubs, and multiple pools and hot tubs

— Bottomless Galley Brunch

— Johnny Rockets for burgers and shakes, and Chops Grille for steak specialties

U.S. News overall rating: 4.15

Read our full review of Mariner of the Seas »

Explorer of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 137,308 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,286 Sails to: Europe and Caribbean

Standout features:

— Poolside movie nights under the stars

— Salsa dancing, nightclubs and pub performances

— FlowRider surf simulator, waterslides and pool parties with DJs

— Chic, retro R Bar for drinks, and Izumi for sushi and flavorful Asian entrees

U.S. News overall rating: 4.10

Learn more about Explorer of the Seas by reading our review »

Adventure of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 137,276 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,114 Sails to: Caribbean and Mexico

Standout features:

— Game shows, Latin dance lessons and pickleball

— Cyclone and Typhoon twin racer waterslides, plus Splashaway Bay water park

— 24/7 Cafe Promenade eatery serving a variety of food

— Roughly 60% of cabins provide ocean views

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Read our in-depth review of Adventure of the Seas »

Voyager of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 137,276 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 3,602 Sails to: Alaska and Mexico

Standout features:

— Newly redesigned kids club areas

— “Broadway Rhythm & Rhyme” and “Music in Pictures” evening entertainment

— Waterslides, pool parties and hot tubs

— Chops Grille steakhouse and Chef’s Table for specialty dinners

U.S. News overall rating: 4.30

Explore more of Voyager of the Seas »

Jewel of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 90,090 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,191 Sails to: Caribbean, Mexico, Honduras and Belize

Standout features:

— Dive-in movie nights, plus rock climbing and mini-golf

— Smaller ship means fewer crowds on board

— Many Broadway-style musical and dance shows for entertainment

— Floor-to-ceiling glass walls for ocean viewing

U.S. News overall rating: 3.95

Learn more about Jewel of the Seas by reading our review »

Radiance of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 90,090 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,143 Sails to: Caribbean, Mexico and Honduras

Standout features:

— Glass-walled dining rooms and bars with excellent sea views

— Adventure Beach splash zone for kids and Solarium adults-only indoor/outdoor area with whirlpools

— “City of Dreams” theater production and ’70s disco parties

— Brazilian specialties at Samba Grill and Izumi for fresh sushi

U.S. News overall rating: 3.95

Explore our in-depth review of Radiance of the Seas »

Serenade of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 90,090 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,143 Sails to: Alaska, Mexico, Pacific Coast and Panama Canal

Standout features:

— Musicals, dancing under the stars and piano bar singalongs

— Rock climbing wall and mini-golf course

— Classic Italian fare at Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and panoramic views with drinks at Viking Crown Lounge

— Pool with retractable roof; outdoor poolside movies

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Learn more about Serenade of the Seas »

Brilliance of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 90,090 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,142 Sails to: Europe and Bahamas

Standout features:

— Rock climbing wall, mini-golf and arcade with games

— Vintages wine bar and English pub

— Chef’s Table for a VIP experience, R Bar for classic cocktails, Izumi for sushi and Chops Grille for steakhouse dining

— Elevators with large windows offering sea views

U.S. News overall rating: 3.85

Explore more of Brilliance of the Seas »

Enchantment of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 82,910 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,252 Sails to: Caribbean and Mexico

Standout features:

— Café Latte-tudes for coffee and snacks, Park Cafe for deli sandwiches and Windjammer for global flavors

— Multiple pools, kids splash area and teen hangout

— Four bungee trampolines

— Boleros Latin-themed lounge, live orchestra and dancing under the stars

U.S. News overall rating: 3.85

Read our full review of Enchantment of the Seas »

Rhapsody of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 78,878 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,040 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Vitality Spa with ample treatment options and a salon for hair and nail services

— Plenty of pools and Jacuzzis

— Food experiences range from satisfying meals in the Main Dining Room to the Chef’s Table for intimate specialty dining

— Evening entertainment includes ballroom performances, live music and game shows

U.S. News overall rating: 4.10

Learn more about Rhapsody of the Seas by reading our full review »

Vision of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 78,340 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 2,050 Sails to: Caribbean

Standout features:

— Multiple pools and a casino

— Global dining options, including Japanese, Italian and steakhouse fare

— Game shows, movies under the stars and Broadway-style productions

— Solarium adults-only oasis with a pool, whirlpools and a bar

U.S. News overall rating: 4.0

Read our in-depth review of Vision of the Seas to learn more »

Grandeur of the Seas

Gross tonnage: 73,817 Total passenger capacity (double occupancy): 1,992 Sails to: Caribbean and Panama

Standout features:

— Poolside movies and a rock climbing wall

— Vegas-style casino

— Wide variety of evening shows and musicals

— Asian flavors at Izumi and classic Italian fare at Giovanni’s

U.S. News overall rating: 3.95

Read our full review of Grandeur of the Seas »

Royal Caribbean stands out in several U.S. News rankings, including:

— Best Cruise Lines for Families

— Best Cruise Lines for the Money

— Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean

— Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean

— Best Cruise Lines for Wellness

— Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers

— Best Cruise Lines for Dining

A note about U.S. News overall ratings: U.S. News ranks the best Royal Caribbean cruise ships based on an analysis of reviews, expert scores and health ratings. In addition to outlining details on these Royal Caribbean ships by size, we’ve also provided the U.S. News overall rating (out of 5). Read more about the methodology on how we rank cruise lines and ships, or explore the full list of the Best Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships for 2026.

More from U.S. News

Royal Caribbean Ships by Age: From New to Old (2026)

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class Ships: Ranked and Top Features 2026

Royal Caribbean’s Freedom Class Ships, Ranked for 2026

Royal Caribbean Ships by Size 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com