Rockwell Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $554,000 in its fourth quarter.
The Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.
The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.3 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $69.3 million.
Rockwell Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $65 million to $70 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMTI
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.