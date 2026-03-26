Rockwell Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $554,000 in…

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $554,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.3 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $69.3 million.

Rockwell Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $65 million to $70 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMTI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.