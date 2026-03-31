RH: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $28.8 million.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $842.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $872.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124.8 million, or $6.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.