REX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported earnings of $43.7 million…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported earnings of $43.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $158 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $650.5 million.

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