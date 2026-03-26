REX: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Thursday reported earnings of $43.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share.
The ethanol producer posted revenue of $158 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $83 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $650.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REX
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.