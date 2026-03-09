Repay Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Monday reported a loss of $140.1 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) on Monday reported a loss of $140.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $78.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $256.7 million, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $309.3 million.

Repay Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $340 million to $346 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPAY

