Reading International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $50.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.1 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $203 million.

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