RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.8 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $279.4 million.

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