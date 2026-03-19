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RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 19, 2026, 4:29 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.8 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $279.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RICK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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