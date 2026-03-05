Ranger Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Thursday reported profit of $3.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Thursday reported profit of $3.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $142.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.3 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $546.9 million.

