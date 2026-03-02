RadNet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Monday reported a loss of $597,000 in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Monday reported a loss of $597,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $547.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $515.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.7 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.04 billion.

