Q32 Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) on Tuesday reported net income of $57.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $4.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.65 per share.

The gene editing company posted revenue of $53.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.8 million, or $2.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTTB

