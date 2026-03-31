PVH: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $158.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $158.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.30 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.3 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.95 billion.

PVH expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.80 to $12.10 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH

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