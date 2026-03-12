ProQR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million…

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leiden, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The Dutch drugmaker posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.7 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18 million.

